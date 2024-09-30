Titans DL Jeffrey Simmons inactive vs. Dolphins; LB David Long and RB Raheem Mostert also out

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans were without Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night, while the Dolphins were without starting linebacker David Long Jr. and running back Raheem Mostert. Simmons had been listed as doubtful with an elbow injury and had not practiced all week, while Long, also doubtful, is dealing with a hamstring injury. Mostert missed his third straight game with a chest injury.

