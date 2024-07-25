Titans cornerback Chido Awuzie sidelined a couple of weeks by injured calf

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will miss a couple of weeks of training camp with a calf injury. Outside linebacker Harold Landry has missed the first two days of camp with an illness. Coach Brian Callahan says Landry will be worked back into camp slowly once he returns. Awuzie is one of the Titans’ prized free agent signees lured away from the Cincinnati Bengals in March. He left Wednesday’s opening day of training camp before the end of the final period of practice.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.