Titans coach says WR Treylon Burks recently had surgery to fix partially torn ACL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan said Wednesday that wide receiver Treylon Burks, who has been on injured reserve since mid-October with an injured knee, recently had surgery to fix a partially torn ACL. Callahan said the ACL wasn’t fully torn. The surgery was a couple of weeks ago. Burks was hurt in practice the week after the Titans lost to Indianapolis on Oct. 13 and placed on injured reserve on Oct. 19. The 2022 first-round pick is no stranger to injuries. Burks missed six games in each of his first two seasons and played in just five games this season.

