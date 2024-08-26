Titans coach says linebacker Chance Campbell will miss the season with a torn ACL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Brian Callahan said Monday that linebacker Chance Campbell will miss this season after an MRI exam confirmed a torn ACL. Campbell played 19 snaps on defense with another seven on special teams in a win over New Orleans in the preseason finale. Campbell was hurt late in the second quarter and walked to the locker room. Callahan says the Titans have taken two significant hits at linebacker depth with another injury to Garret Wallow. That makes inside linebacker a likely shopping spot for Tennessee after the NFL deadline to be at 53 players Tuesday. The Titans are seventh for waiver wire claims.

