Titans coach says he hasn’t seen enough to pick Willis or Levis as Tannehill’s backup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know that veteran Ryan Tannehill is their starting quarterback this season. His backup is a decision the Titans aren’t ready to make yet. The season opener Sept. 10 in New Orleans is coming up fast. Coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday that he didn’t think he had seen enough to choose either rookie Will Levis or Malik Willis as Tannehill’s backup for the opener. The Titans traded up to No. 33 overall in drafting Levis in April. He missed the final two preseason games with an injured left thigh. Willis had lots of playing time to show where he’s at in his second season.

