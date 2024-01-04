Titans coach Mike Vrabel: ‘of course I want to be here’ next season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel started Wednesday apologizing for using an expletive a day earlier while describing the feeling of losing 18 of 23 games. Vrabel concluded by making very clear he’s not going anywhere once this season ends. Vrabel said of course he wants to be with the Titans as long as they can win. Vrabel also said nobody wants to be where they’re at with a 5-11 record. His future has been a topic of speculation at times despite his contract extension after the 2021 season. The Titans will have lots of salary cap space and a top eight draft pick to start fixing issues left by the previous general manager who was fired in December 2022.

