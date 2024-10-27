Titans coach Callahan defends his special teams coordinator after huge day by Lions’ return unit

DETROIT (AP) — When a team’s head coach has to defend the performance of his special teams coordinator, it probably wasn’t a very good day. That’s what first-year Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan had to do after his team repeatedly gave up long returns to the Detroit Lions in Sunday’s 52-14 embarrassment. The Titans allowed 262 yards and a touchdown on returns, sinking any hope Tennessee had of keeping the game close. Earlier this season, Tennessee had punts blocked in consecutive weeks. It’s a terrible look for first-year special teams coordinator Colt Anderson. After the game, Callahan said, “I think Colt’s a good football coach.”

