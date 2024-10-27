Titans coach Callahan defends his special teams coordinator after huge day by Lions’ return unit

By DANA GAURUDER The Associated Press
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan addresses the media after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carlos Osorio]

DETROIT (AP) — When a team’s head coach has to defend the performance of his special teams coordinator, it probably wasn’t a very good day. That’s what first-year Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan had to do after his team repeatedly gave up long returns to the Detroit Lions in Sunday’s 52-14 embarrassment. The Titans allowed 262 yards and a touchdown on returns, sinking any hope Tennessee had of keeping the game close. Earlier this season, Tennessee had punts blocked in consecutive weeks. It’s a terrible look for first-year special teams coordinator Colt Anderson. After the game, Callahan said, “I think Colt’s a good football coach.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.