Titans coach Brian Callahan encouraged by improvement he’s seen from QB Will Levis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Brian Callahan can’t wait until the regular season starts to see just how much Titans quarterback Will Levis has improved. The encouraging signs aren’t how the 33rd pick overall out of Kentucky in 2023 throws the ball with that strong arm. It’s Levis’ consistency with footwork, timing and accuracy he’s shown in practice. It’s the mundane basics of football. Callahan said Wednesday it may not look exciting in practice, but shows a smart and efficient quarterback. Callahan says that’s a huge part of what they’re trying to improve. The Titans went all-in in surrounding Levis with as much talent and help as possible this offseason.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.