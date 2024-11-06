Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry, safety Quandre Diggs placed on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed center Lloyd Cushenberry and veteran safety Quandre Diggs on injured reserve Wednesday. The Titans signed Mike Edwards to help replace Diggs in the secondary. Titans coach Brian Callahan said after the win that Cushenberry had an injury of “some sort” to his ankle. Diggs hurt his left foot on a tackle early in the second quarter that NFL.com has reported is a Lisfranc injury that will need surgery. The Titans are hoping veteran Daniel Brunskill can take over at center if right guard Dillon Radunz returns from an injured foot that kept him out last week.

