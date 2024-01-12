Titans begin their coaching search, interviewing Brian Callahan and Mike Kafka

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have conducted virtual interviews with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. The interviews are the first for the Titans with candidates for their head coaching vacancy. Tennessee fired Mike Vrabel on Tuesday after six seasons. Callahan and Kafka are both former college quarterbacks who have worked closely with two of the NFL’s best passers. Callahan coached Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, and Kafka worked with Patrick Mahomes as Kansas City’s quarterbacks coach before joining Giants coach Brian Daboll’s staff.

