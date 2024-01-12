Titans begin coaching search with Bengals OC Brian Callahan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans conducted a virtual interview with Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, their first conversation with a candidate to fill their head coaching vacancy. Callahan has 14 years of experience in the NFL. He has been the Bengals offensive coordinator since 2019 and is credited with aiding in the development of quarterback Joe Burrow. The son of former Raiders coach Bill Callahan also has been a popular target in head coaching searches in recent years. He interviewed with several teams last year before opting to stay in Cincinnati.

