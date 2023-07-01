Titans backup RB Haskins charged with aggravated assault following fight with his girlfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans backup running back Hassan Haskins Jr. has been charged with aggravated assault — strangulation after an argument with his girlfriend started by her liking the photo of another man on Instagram. Both Haskins and Makiah Green were arrested early Thursday morning and released on bond later Thursday from the Davidson County Jail. They are scheduled for a court appearance July 10. Green was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault-strangulation and vandalism with bond set at $2,500 for each charge. The Titans said in a statement Friday night they are aware of the situation and gathering more information.

