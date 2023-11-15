Titans are working to protect QB Will Levis better and keep the rookie healthy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Levis has always wanted to be in the driver’s seat, and the rookie quarterback certainly has the starting job now with the Tennessee Titans. Their challenge is protecting Levis enough to avoid hurting both his confidence and body. Winning more games would help too. Nobody knows that more than the offensive linemen tasked with keeping Levis upright. Injuries and mishits in both the draft and free agency have turned a line revamped during the offseason into a patchwork group. Dillon Radunz likely will get the next shot to start at left tackle. He said Wednesday there’s no more excuses with their backs against the wall as the Titans prepare to visit Jacksonville on Sunday.

