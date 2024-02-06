Titans agree to terms with new offensive, defensive coordinators for Callahan’s staff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have coach Brian Callahan’s first additions to his coaching staff with Nick Holz as his offensive coordinator and Dennard Wilson the new defensive coordinator. The Titans announced Monday that they agreed to terms with Holz and Wilson. Both will be in their first roles as coordinators in the NFL. Callahan plans to call offensive plays himself. His former De La Salle High School classmate will work in a similar role Callahan had in Cincinnati as coordinator working with Titans quarterback Will Levis. Wilson began coaching in the NFL in 2012 with the Rams where he worked with now-Titans general manager Ran Carthon.

