Titans agree to 2-year deal with OL Daniel Brunskill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans made another addition to their offensive line, agreeing on a two-year deal with the versatile Daniel Brunskill. Brunskill’s agents confirmed on Twitter that he agreed to the contract with Tennessee. He can sign the contract once the new league year starts on Wednesday. Brunskill has experience playing guard, tackle and center over the last four seasons with San Francisco. He started seven games at tackle in 2019, started all 33 games the following two years at either guard or center and was mostly a backup guard last season.

