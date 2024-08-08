Titans’ 2021 top draft pick Caleb Farley will miss several weeks with hamstring injury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans coach Brian Callahan says cornerback Caleb Farley will miss several weeks with a hamstring injury. The No. 22 pick overall in the 2021 draft left practices during the weekend early after feeling tightness in his hamstring. Farley left Wednesday’s practice after one-on-one drills and wasn’t on the practice field Thursday. It’s the latest setback for the cornerback who has played in just 12 games with two starts in three seasons with the Titans. Farley tore an ACL his rookie season. He missed all of the 2023 season following back surgery. The Titans open preseason play Saturday night against San Francisco.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.