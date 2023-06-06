Titans’ 2-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard practices, doesn’t talk yet at minicamp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard practiced Tuesday and didn’t look as if he missed a beat with the Tennessee Titans despite staying away after being asked to take a pay cut earlier this offseason. What he thinks about that request will wait for another day because the longest-tenured defender with the Titans didn’t speak to reporters on the opening day of their mandatory minicamp. Derrick Henry was drafted 19 picks ahead of Byard and is going into the final year of his contract. He also turned 30 in January. Henry joined the Titans’ offseason program earlier than usual. Henry says he wanted to make sure and learn new offensive coordinator Tim Kelly’s offense.

