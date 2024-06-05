Tireless Mbappé leads France to 3-0 win over Luxembourg; Spain, Belgium, Denmark also win

METZ, France (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has scored late in his first game since joining Real Madrid to help France build momentum for the European Championship with a dominant 3-0 win over Luxembourg. Mbappé was a constant threat for Luxembourg’s hard-working defenders, but the France captain had to wait till the 85th minute before he could crown his performance with a goal. Christian Eriksen scored late to give Denmark a 2-1 win over Sweden, and Mikel Oyarzabal scored a hat trick to help Spain to a 5-0 rout of Andorra. Belgium earned a 2-0 win over Montenegro with Kevin De Bruyne scoring on his 100th appearance.

