Tiny San Marino celebrates its 1st ever competitive win in international soccer

SERRAVALLE, San Marino (AP) — The 19-year-old who scored in the San Marino national soccer team’s first ever competitive victory wasn’t even born the only other time that the tiny republic nestled in central Italy won a game. That’s because the 1-0 victory over Liechtenstein in the Nations League on Thursday came two decades after San Marino beat Liechtenstein by the same score in a friendly. San Marino soccer federation president Marco Tura says “we didn’t sleep last night.” He adds that “during the celebrations there those who screamed and those who cried.” San Marino hadn’t won in 141 previous competitive fixtures.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.