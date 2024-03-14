Tino Martinez, Howard Johnson, Anne Gregory-O’Connell honored with Thurman Munson Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Yankee Tino Martinez, former Met Howard Johnson and Fordham women’s basketball career scoring and rebounding leader Anne Gregory-O’Connell were honored with Thurman Munson Awards at the AHRC New York City Foundation’s annual dinner. Martinez won four World Series titles with the Yankees from 1996-2001. Johnson won a World Series title with the 1986 Mets. Gregory-O’Connell scored 2,584 points with 1,999 rebounds from 1976-80 and also is the Rams’ career leader in blocked shots with 200.

