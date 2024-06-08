Tina Charles scores 22, Dream start hot and beat Sky 89-80

CHICAGO (AP) — Tina Charles scored 22 points, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus added 18 and the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 89-80. Allisha Gray scored 14 points for Atlanta and Aerial Powers 11. Rhyne Howard finished with 10 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. The Dream hit 12 of 22 from the field in the first quarter and led 29-15 going into the second. Angel Reese finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and five steals for Chicago. Kamilla Cardoso and Dana Evans also scored 13 points apiece and Marina Mabrey added 12.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.