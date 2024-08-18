Tina Charles scores 22 as Dream beat Sun 82-70 for 2nd straight win

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Tina Charles scored 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Jordin Canada scored 13 of her 19 points in the second half and Atlanta beat the Connecticut Sun 82-70 for the Dream’s second consecutive win following a monthlong break for the Paris Olympics. Atlanta, which lost eight consecutive games prior to the break, has won back-to-back games for the second time this season. Rhyne Howard scored 13 points, and Allisha Gray added 11 for the Dream. Alyssa Thomas finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Sun.

