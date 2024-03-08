Timpson’s FSU record 16th double-double lifts Seminoles past Wake 70-53 in ACC women’s 2nd round

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Makayla Timpson had 22 points and 13 rebounds for her school record 16th double-double of the season and sixth-seeded Florida State opened a 20-point halftime lead and cruised to a 70-53 win over 14th-seeded Wake Forest in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The Seminoles were 21 of 25 at the foul line and the Demon Deacons were 4 of 9, a big reason Florida State moved on to a Friday night quarterfinal against No. 20 Syracuse, the third seed. Ta’Niya Latson added 19 points for the Seminoles. Alexandria Scruggs scored 14 points to lead the Demon Deacons. Timpson had 16 points and the Seminoles raced to a 37-17 halftime lead despite shooting just 33%.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.