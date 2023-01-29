Timpson has 21, No. 24 Seminoles clamp down on No. 16 Duke

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Makayl Timpson scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and three steals and No. 24 Florida State smothered No. 16 Duke 70-57 on a day the Seminoles honored long-time coach Sue Semrau. Despite making 9 of 15 shots in the last six minutes, the Blue Devils finished 19 of 72 for a season-worst 26.4%. It was the fourth time they scored less than 60 points and they lost three of those games. Shayeann Day-Wilson was the only Blue Devil in double figures with 14. Duke missed its first six shots of the game and trailed 15-12 after one quarter. The Blue Devils missed the first seven shots of the second quarter and trailed 30-22 at the half. They missed their first seven of the third quarter, entered the fourth quarter down 51-34 and missed their next six shots.

