Timpson has 17 and 11 and No. 12 Florida State women defeat South Alabama 80-45

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Makayla Timpson scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 12 Florida State rolled to an 80-45 win over South Alabama. Amaya Bonner added 14 points for the Seminoles and O’Mariah Gordon scored 12. Sara Bejedi and Sakyia White added 10 points each. Ta’Niya Latson was just 2-of-16 shooting but she had 11 rebounds as FSU won the boards 60-42 and contributed six assists. Tyrielle Williams had 11 points to lead the Jaguars who shot just 22% (16 for 72). Florida State never trailed and Bonner’s 3-pointer at the buzzer made it 20-9 after one quarter. Another late 3, this one from Bejedi, gave the Seminoles a 37-19 lead at the half.

