Timothy Tillman, Denis Bouanga score in LAFC’s 2-1 win over LA Galaxy in El Tráfico rivalry game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Timothy Tillman and Denis Bouanga scored in the first half, and Los Angeles FC ended archrival LA Galaxy’s unbeaten start to the season with a 2-1 victory. Bouanga converted a penalty off a questionable call against Miki Yamane in the 35th minute, and that goal turned out to be the winner in the latest edition of the El Tráfico rivalry. LAFC rebounded from the worst start in franchise history for its eighth win in 22 meetings with the Galaxy. Julián Aude scored his first MLS goal in the first half for the rejuvenated Galaxy, which took its first loss after a 3-0-3 start.

