Timon Haugan wins men’s slalom at World Cup finals. Manuel Feller receives his 1st globe

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Timon Haugan has held on to his first-run lead to win the men’s slalom at the World Cup finals and give the Norwegian ski team its first victory of the season. Haugan beat slalom season title winner Manuel Feller by 0.40 seconds after the Austrian improved from fourth after the first run. Linus Strasser of Germany was 0.44 behind in third. Haugan had earned three career podiums in slalom before but was yet to win a World Cup event. The Norwegian team has racked up 16 top-three results this season but failed to win an event in any discipline until this race.

