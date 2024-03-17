Timon Haugan leads men’s slalom at World Cup finals, aims to give Norway 1st win of season

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria (AP) — Timon Haugan has posted the fastest time in the opening run of the men’s slalom at the World Cup finals. He aims to give the Norwegian ski team its first win of the season. Haugan leads Linus Strasser of Germany by 0.15 seconds and Loic Meillard is 0.50 behind in third. The Swiss skier won Saturday’s giant slalom. Haugan has earned three career podiums in slalom but is yet to win a World Cup race. The Norwegian team has racked up 15 top-three results this season but failed to win an event. Manuel Feller of Austria locked up the discipline title last week.

