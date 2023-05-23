Timmy Tillman switches national team affiliation to US from Germany

By The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles FC's Timothy Tillman, left, reaches for the ball next to Alajuelense's Alexander Lopez during the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League soccer match Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles FC midfielder Timmy Tillman has been approved by FIFA to change his national team affiliation to the United States from Germany, following a move made by younger brother Malik a year earlier. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles FC midfielder Timmy Tillman has been approved by FIFA to change his national team affiliation to the United States from Germany, following a move made by younger brother Malik a year earlier. The 24-year-old Timmy Tillman was born in Germany to a father in the U.S. military and a German mother. He played for Germany in qualifying for the 2018 European Under-19 Championship and joined LA this year after four seasons with Greuther Fürth.  Malik Tillman turns 21 on Sunday. He made his U.S. senior debut last June 1 and has played three international matches, all exhibitions.

