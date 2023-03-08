Timme sets record, Gonzaga routs Saint Mary’s for WCC title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Drew Timme scored 18 points and became Gonzaga’s all-time leading scorer to lead the sharp-shooting No. 9 Bulldogs past No. 16 Saint Mary’s 77-51 in the West Coast Conference Tournament championship game. The Zags continued their domination of the WCC with their fourth consecutive tournament championship and 10th in 11 years, with Saint Mary’s in 2019 being the only exception. Gonzaga has won 21 tournament titles overall. Gonzaga made 58% of its shots, while holding Saint Mary’s to 33% shooting. The Gaels led by as many as 37 points and never trailed.

