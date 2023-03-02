Timme scores 17 in potential home finale for No. 10 Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 17 points in what’s expected to be his final home game at Gonzaga, and the 10th-ranked Bulldogs trounced Chicago State 104-65 in a postseason tune-up. Timme was greeted perhaps one last time by the Kennel crowd as he made his 99th start at Gonzaga. The senior forward ranks second on the school’s career scoring list, 21 points behind Frank Burgess. The 6-foot-10 Timme has played four seasons at Gonzaga but could return for a fifth because of extra eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has not announced any definitive plans. Fellow senior Rasir Bolton added 15 points for the Zags, who won their seventh straight game. Malachi Smith scored 14. Jahsean Corbett led Chicago State with 22 points and seven rebounds.

