Timme reaches 2,000 points, No. 12 Gonzaga tops Santa Clara

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 15 points and surpassed 2,000 for his career, leading No. 12 Gonzaga past Santa Clara 88-70. Timme also had 10 rebounds and became the third player in school history to reach the scoring milestone on a dunk with 16:02 remaining. After having its 75-game home win streak snapped against Loyola Marymount, the Bulldogs relied on scoring in the paint and efficient shooting to extend their home winning streak over Santa Clara to 15. Rasir Bolton scored 16 points and Julian Strawther added 12 for Gonzaga. Carlos Stewart had 22 points for Santa Clara.

