Timme leads No. 12 Gonzaga past No. 15 Saint Mary’s 77-68

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 19 points and No. 12 Gonzaga clinched a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season title with a 77-68 win over No. 15 Saint Mary’s. Anton Watson had 17 points and Malachi Smith added 13 off the bench for the Bulldogs, who have won or shared the conference title in 11 straight seasons. Gonzaga also reached the 25-win mark for the 16th season in a row and avenged a loss to the Gaels earlier this month in Moraga. Logan Johnson led the Gaels with 27 points after a 29-point performance against Pacific in Saint Mary’s last game.

