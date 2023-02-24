Timme helps No. 12 Gonzaga rout San Diego 97-72

By TOMMY CONMY The Associated Press
Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther (0) shoots while defended by San Diego guard Dominic Muncey (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. Gonzaga won 97-72. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Young Kwak]

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 12 Gonzaga beat San Diego 97-72 on Thursday night. The win sets up a matchup between Gonzaga and No. 15 Saint Mary’s for the West Coast Conference regular season title on Saturday. The Gaels haven’t won an outright WCC regular season title since 2011-12 and haven’t beat the Zags twice in a season since 2015-16.

