Timme helps No. 12 Gonzaga rout San Diego 97-72

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 12 Gonzaga beat San Diego 97-72 on Thursday night. The win sets up a matchup between Gonzaga and No. 15 Saint Mary’s for the West Coast Conference regular season title on Saturday. The Gaels haven’t won an outright WCC regular season title since 2011-12 and haven’t beat the Zags twice in a season since 2015-16.

