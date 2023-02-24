Timme helps No. 12 Gonzaga rout San Diego 97-72

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 12 Gonzaga beat San Diego 97-72 on Thursday night. The win sets up a matchup between Gonzaga and No. 15 Saint Mary’s for the West Coast Conference regular season title on Saturday. The Gaels haven’t won an outright WCC regular season title since 2011-12 and haven’t beat the Zags twice in a season since 2015-16.
San Diego coach Steve Lavin encourages players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Gonzaga, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Young Kwak
Gonzag coach Mark Few, center, shouts to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against San Diego, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Young Kwak
Gonzaga forward Anton Watson, left, and San Diego center Nic Lynch go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Young Kwak