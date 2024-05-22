Time’s up after 3 hours as NFL limits interviews for coaches still busy in playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NFL owners voted Tuesday to limit interviews with coaches whose clubs remain alive in the playoffs to no more than three hours per team at a time. Teams wanting to talk to prospective head coaches in person also will have to chat at a spot approved by that coach’s current employer. The change approved at the NFL spring meetings came from feedback from coaches who had to balance interviews while trying to help their teams win playoff games. League executive Jonathan Beane said coaches reported interviews lasting up to eight hours or multiple interviews in a single day before playoff games.

