Times have changed for Dak Prescott, and the Cowboys QB isn’t worried about his contract

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott doesn’t feel disrespected or impatient as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys waits to see what happens with his next contract. That wasn’t the case four years ago during the long wait for his first big payday in Dallas. Prescott was a fourth-round pick who played on the franchise tag before the Cowboys made a long-term investment. Now he’s wrapping up the richest contract in club history. Prescott is in the final year of a $160 million, four-year deal. The Cowboys have another major contract question this offseason with All-Pro receiver CeeDee Lamb.

