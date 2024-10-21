Time running out for Norris to catch Verstappen in F1 title chase as series heads to Mexico City

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Time is running out on Lando’s Norris’ Formula 1 title chase of Max Verstappen. The McLaren driver leaves Texas for the Mexico City Grand Prix further adrift from Verstappen after a disappointing United States Grand Prix weekend. The Red Bull driver won the sprint race, then took the final podium spot in the Sunday main event when Norris was penalized for leaving the track to pass him in the final laps. That leaves Norris 57 points behind Verstappen with five grand prix and two sprint races left this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.