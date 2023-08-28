Time is right for France rugby team to emulate Les Bleus with a World Cup triumph

PARIS (AP) — Winning the Rugby World Cup for the first time would finally elevate France’s team alongside the more illustrious soccer team in terms of nationwide standing. It’s an old debate in France whether soccer or rugby is truly the national sport. Les Bleus are more successful. They have won two soccer World Cups and two European Championships while also reaching three other major finals. Les Tricolores have reached the Rugby World Cup final three times. But soccer fans quickly fall out of love with their national team while rugby fans are more loyal and the atmosphere is more passionate when Stade de France hosts rugby. France captain Antoine Dupont says “I hope their passion pushes us on” to World Cup victory.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.