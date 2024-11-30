Timberwolves stop 4-game losing streak by fending off Clippers 93-92 in NBA Cup play

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 21 points on 7-for-21 shooting to help the Minnesota Timberwolves stop a four-game losing streak by holding off the Los Angeles Clippers 93-92 in an NBA Cup game Friday night.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Julius Randle added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who overcame 22 turnovers and another blown double-digit lead.

James Harden had 20 points and 11 assists and Ivica Zubac added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Clippers, who went ahead 90-87 with 4:10 left on Harden’s four-point play for their first lead since 27-26.

Kevin Porter Jr., who had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Clippers, rolled his left ankle on a drive to the basket with 1:29 left as he lost the ball out of bounds with his team trailing by three.

The Timberwolves finished 2-2 in West Group A. The Clippers are 1-2 with one group stage game left. Both teams are long shots to reach the quarterfinals of the in-season tournament.

Key moment

Edwards hit a pull-up 3-pointer with 2:24 to go for a 92-90 lead.

Key stat

The Clippers made only one basket, a layup by Zubac, over the final four minutes.

Takeaways

Clippers: With star Kawhi Leonard (knee) yet to play this season and starter Norman Powell (hamstring) sidelined for a his sixth straight game, the Clippers have been hanging in there in the loaded West.

Timberwolves: The 11-point second-quarter lead evaporated in the type of funk that has troubled this team since reaching the conference finals last season, be it from a lack of intensity on defense, a stoppage of movement on offense, or both. With three straight turnovers to start the second half, the Timberwolves found themselves in a tie game soon after.

Up next

The Clippers host Denver Sunday. The Timberwolves host the Lakers on Monday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.