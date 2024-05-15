Timberwolves guard Mike Conley out for Game 5 against Denver with sore right Achilles

DENVER (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley sat out Game 5 against Denver on Tuesday night with a sore right Achilles.

Conley suffered the injury on the Timberwolves’ final offensive possession of Game 4, when he missed a 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining of a 115-107 loss. The second-round series is tied at two games apiece.

Conley is averaging 11.3 points and seven assists over 31.8 minutes in Minnesota’s playoff run this season.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker stepped into Conley’s starting spot. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said before the game that Jordan McLaughlin and Monte Morris also would see more time.

