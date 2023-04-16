Timbers score 4 straight goals to beat Sounders 4-1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nathan Fogaca’s go-ahead goal in the 76th minute was among four straight goals in the final 19 minutes that gave the Portland Timbers a 4-1 victory over the rival Seattle Sounders 4-1 in a Cascadia Cup match on Saturday night. Dairon Asprilla, Jaroslaw Niezgoda and Juan Mosquera also scored for the Timbers in just their second win in eight matches to open the season. Raul Ruidiaz scored for the Sounders, who lost for just the second time this season and snapped a three-game winning streak.

