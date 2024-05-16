Timbers rally to beat San Jose 4-2 and snap winless streak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jonathan Rodriguez scored a pair of goals and the Portland Timbers snapped a nine-game winless streak with a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes. The Timbers also got goals from Felipe Mora and Evander to snap a three-game losing streak and move out of last place in the Western Conference. The Earthquakes have never won at Providence Park. San Jose got goals from Amahl Pellegrino and Hernan Lopez.

