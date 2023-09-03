Timbers rally from two goals down for 2-2 draw with Sounders

SEATTLE (AP) — Dairon Asprilla and Evander da Silva Ferreira scored three minutes apart in the second half after Seattle’s Léo Chú was sent off for a red card and the Portland Timbers rallied for a 2-2 draw with the Sounders. Raúl Ruidíaz had a goal in the ninth minute and assisted on a score by Chú in the 30th as Seattle (11-9-8) took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Disaster struck for Seattle after Chú was hit with a second yellow card in the 53rd minute, forcing the Sounders to play a man down the rest of the way. Asprilla found the net for a fifth time this season when he took a pass from defender Zac McGraw in the 67th minute, pulling Portland (7-11-9) within a goal. Evander used an assist from Juan Mosquera to score the equalizer. It was Evander’s seventh goal of the campaign.

