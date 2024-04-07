Timbers rally from three-goal deficit, earn 3-3 draw with Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Defender Eric Miller scored his first career goal late in the second half and the Portland Timbers rallied from a three-goal deficit to earn a 3-3 draw with Sporting Kansas City. Portland (2-3-2) ended a three-match losing streak in the midst of playing five of six on the road. Sporting KC (2-1-4) missed a chance to move into a second-place tie with the Los Angeles Galaxy in the Western Conference. The club has trailed in just 17 of 630 minutes this season.

