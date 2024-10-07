Timbers miss chance to move up the standings with 0-0 draw against FC Dallas

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — With a playoff berth already clinched the night before, the Portland Timbers played to a scoreless draw with FC Dallas. Portland (12-11-10) secured a postseason spot when the LA Galaxy defeated visiting Austin 2-1 on Saturday night. With the draw against Dallas, the Timbers missed an opportunity to move up from ninth in the Western Conference standings. FC Dallas (10-15-8) was already eliminated with a midweek loss to the San Jose Earthquakes.

