Timbers fire coach Giovanni Savarese after 5-plus seasons as MLS returns from 5-week break

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers fired coach Giovanni Savarese on Monday, parting ways with the winningest coach in franchise history a day after a shutout loss to the Houston Dynamo. Savarese was named Portland’s coach before the 2018 MLS season and went on to lead the Timbers to the MLS Cup finals in 2018 and 2021, two of the four times he guided the team into the postseason. He had a record of 74-62-47 in over five seasons and was let go after the MLS returned from a five-week break for the Leagues Cup tournament. The team said assistant coach Miles Joseph will serve as interim coach for the rest of the season.

