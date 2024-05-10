Timbers’ Chara readies for rival Sounders boasting MLS record for regular-season games with a club

By ANNE M. PETERSON The Associated Press
Portland Timbers midfielder Diego Chara, center, gets a red card and is ejected after fouling Los Angeles FC midfielder Eduard Atuesta during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marcio Jose Sanchez]

Chara and the Portland Timbers will host longtime Cascadia Cup rival Seattle on Sunday. It will be the 38-year-old Colombian midfielder’s 33rd career regular-season league match against the Sounders. Chara set the MLS record for regular-season appearances with a single club two weeks ago when he started against LAFC. It was his 377th match with the Timbers, surpassing Chris Wondolowski’s record of 376 set with the San Jose Earthquakes.

