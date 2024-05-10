Timbers’ Chara readies for rival Sounders boasting MLS record for regular-season games with a club

Chara and the Portland Timbers will host longtime Cascadia Cup rival Seattle on Sunday. It will be the 38-year-old Colombian midfielder’s 33rd career regular-season league match against the Sounders. Chara set the MLS record for regular-season appearances with a single club two weeks ago when he started against LAFC. It was his 377th match with the Timbers, surpassing Chris Wondolowski’s record of 376 set with the San Jose Earthquakes.

