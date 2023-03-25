Timbers and LA Galaxy play to scoreless draw

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Timbers goalkeeper David Bingham made four saves before he was hurt in stoppage time and Portland played to a 0-0 draw with the LA Galaxy on Saturday. The Galaxy haven’t won in their four matches this season, but they have three consecutive ties. Portland, coming off a 5-1 loss at Atlanta last weekend, has allowed 10 goals this season, most in the league. The Timbers defeated Sporting Kansas City in their season opener, but haven’t won since.

