Timbers acquire forward Jonathan Rodriguez from Club America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers have acquired Uruguayan forward Jonathan Rodriguez from Liga MX team Club America through 2026 with a club option for another year. Rodriguez has 21 goals and seven assists in 65 appearances across all competitions over the past two seasons with Club America. He also has made 31 appearances with Uruguay’s national team, scoring three goals. Rodriguez joins the Timbers as a designated player.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.