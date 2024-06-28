Tim Weah’s loss of composure leads to red card, costs United States at Copa America

ATLANTA (AP) — Tim Weah’s momentary lapse in judgment could become a big blemish on his career. Especially if the United States fails to advance at the Copa America. Weah’s straight red card forced the U.S. to play with 10 men for the majority of the game against Panama. The Americans lost 2-1 and are in danger of failing to advance past the first round of their biggest test ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

